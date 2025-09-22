California won’t replace lost US$7,500 EV tax credit

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ruled out reinstating state subsidies to replace the US$7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicle (EV) purchases, which expires at the end of September. “We can’t make up for federal vandalism of those tax credits,” he said during a press conference, instead pledging to focus resources on charging infrastructure rather than direct consumer incentives.
