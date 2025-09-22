California won’t replace lost US$7,500 EV tax credit

Newsom ruled out a state EV subsidy to replace the US$7,500 federal credit, saying California would focus on charging. By Stewart Burnett

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ruled out reinstating state subsidies to replace the US$7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicle (EV) purchases, which expires at the end of September. “We can’t make up for federal vandalism of those tax credits,” he said during a press conference, instead pledging to focus resources on charging infrastructure rather than direct consumer incentives.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/california-wont-replace-lost-us7500-ev-tax-credit/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here