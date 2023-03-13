California start-up promises step change in sustainable trucking

The freight industry has long been criticised as a technology laggard, but that argument won’t hold true for much longer. The segment is rapidly attracting new innovation around clean propulsion and automated driving. California clean trucking start-up Terraline is a case in point: the company is tackling industry pain points with a clean sheet approach—one that its founder and Chief Executive Graham Doorley believes could prove a game-changer for the future of transportation. The promise is nothing less than “the most advanced zero emission, battery-electric, heavy truck ever created.”