California plans new emissions rules, despite rollbacks

California regulators have pledged to strengthen their commitment to zero-emission vehicles, despite the Trump administration’s persistent moves to overturn the state's CO2 emissions rules. California Air Resources Board (CARB) Chair, Liane Randolph, declared on a 19 August press call that “clean air efforts are under siege”, while vowing the state would continue fighting for cleaner air and better public health.
