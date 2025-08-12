California launches advanced V2G electric school bus fleet

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Fremont Unified School District, and The Mobility House have teamed up for the launch of California's most sophisticated vehicle-to-grid (V2G) projects to date, featuring 14 school buses and 22 charging stations. The fleet includes four Thomas Built and 10 Blue Bird electric models alongside six high-power bidirectional V2G DC fast chargers that enable buses to discharge energy back to the grid during peak demand hours.
