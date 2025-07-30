ByteDance teams with SAIC on AI cockpit, denies AV plans

TikTok owner ByteDance is collaborating with state-owned enterprise SAIC to develop an AI cockpit system based on its Doubao large language model, even as the tech giant denies broader ambitions related to autonomous driving. The partnership aims to create personalised vehicle experiences with multimodal perception capabilities that can accurately predict what vehicle occupants desire before a command is issued.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?