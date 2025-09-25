BYD weighs Europe battery production amid sales boom

New ACEA data reveals that BYD’s European car sales in Europe tripled in August, jumping 201% year-over-year to 9,130 units while combined deliveries across the EU, UK and EFTA reached 11,455—enough to put the brand ahead of Tesla in EU market share for the second month running. The automaker’s continued growth in Europe is prompting it to consider establish local battery production instead of relying on imports from China, as per remarks by its European Adviser, Alfredo Meneghetti, on 24 September.