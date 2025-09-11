BYD to kick off Hungary production with Seagull model

BYD will commence production at its Hungarian passenger vehicle plant later this year, beginning with the Seagull electric hatchback as the first model manufactured at the Szeged facility. The Chinese automaker signed a land pre-purchase agreement in January 2024 for the €4bn (US$4.7bn) plant—BYD's first European production facility—and was originally scheduled to begin operations within three years of the initial December 2023 announcement.