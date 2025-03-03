BYD: steady progress on global production network

BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is building two car plants in Hungary and Turkey. Construction has been accelerated by the introduction of supplementary tariffs of 17% levied by the EU on Chinese-made EVs on top of the standard EU import tariff of 10%. Both factories will have a nominal initial capacity of around 150,000 units per year. Long term, BYD reportedly wants to make 1 million units a year in Europe which would require a couple more factories as well as capacity expansion in Turkey and Hungary.

BYD is also installing 150,000 units’ capacity factories in Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand. The Brazil factory is a former Ford facility, but the Thai plant is brand new. There is also a smaller facility in Uzbekistan.