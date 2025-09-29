BYD now targets one million overseas sales in 2025

BYD has upgraded its forecast and now expects to deliver between 800,000 and one million vehicles outside overseas in 2025, aiming for exports to make up around 20% of its total 4.6 million sales forecast. General Manager of Branding and Public Relations, Li Yunfei, told South China Morning Post that stronger logistics and a broader product range will help the automaker achieve the goal.
