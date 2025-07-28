BYD forced to run India ops from Nepal and Sri Lanka

BYD's Indian expansion has been crippled by visa denials apparently stemming from a 2020 Himalayan border clash, forcing the Chinese electric vehicle maker to conduct board meetings in Colombo, Kathmandu and Singapore. Managing Director Ketsu Zhang has been unable to obtain an Indian work permit since leaving Chennai in 2024, and has been overseeing the market from Tokyo despite government efforts to facilitate his travel.
