BYD eyes India expansion as diplomatic freeze winds down

BYD will resume normal oversight of its Indian car plant, and is interested in exploring local battery pack assembly. By Stewart Burnett

BYD is preparing for renewed expansion in India following a diplomatic thaw between Beijing and New Delhi, with senior executives set to visit the country for the first time in five years according to Bloomberg reporting. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has begun securing visas for senior managers and engineers—an area in which it has faced persistent challenges in recent years—enabling it to restart training programmes, service machinery and assess operations at its southern India factory following years of remote management.

