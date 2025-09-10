BYD eyes India expansion as diplomatic freeze winds down

CATL has announced that its Naxtra sodium-ion battery has become the world's first to pass China's new GB 38031-2025 safety standards, positioning the technology for mass production beginning in December 2025. The certification, awarded on 5 September, validates the battery's safety performance across thermal diffusion, bottom impact and fast-charging cycle tests, with the new standards taking effect in July 2026 to eliminate fire risks in electric vehicles.