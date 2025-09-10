BYD eyes India expansion as diplomatic freeze winds down

CATL has announced that its Naxtra sodium-ion battery has become the world's first to pass China's new GB 38031-2025 safety standards, positioning the technology for mass production beginning in December 2025. The certification, awarded on 5 September, validates the battery's safety performance across thermal diffusion, bottom impact and fast-charging cycle tests, with the new standards taking effect in July 2026 to eliminate fire risks in electric vehicles.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?