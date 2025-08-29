BYD enters Argentina EV market, may produce EVs locally

BYD has officially entered the Argentine electric vehicle (EV) market with three models while simultaneously registering a local manufacturing unit that could signal future local production ambitions. The Chinese automaker launched the battery-electric Dolphin Mini and Yuan Pro, as well as the plug-in hybrid Song Pro DM-i, with pre-orders now open across the country.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?