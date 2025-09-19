Brussels backs charging corridors for e-truck rollout

Nine EU states signed a declaration to build charging corridors for electric trucks on the continent’s busiest freight routes. By Stewart Burnett

The European Commission (EC) has launched its “Clean Transport Corridor” initiative to speed up the roll-out of recharging infrastructure for heavy-duty trucks along several key freight routes. Nine member states have signed a ministerial declaration pledging to treat truck charging as a strategic priority and to coordinate their deployment efforts across state borders.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/brussels-backs-charging-corridors-for-e-truck-rollout/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here