Britain is leaving the EU, but the auto industry still needs to ‘get Brexit done’

So that’s it then. Brexit is happening, and the world’s fifth largest economy is leaving the world’s largest trading bloc.

45 years ago, two years after joining the European Communities (EC), Britain reaffirmed its 1973 membership in a (non-binding) referendum; in 2016, the country voted in a (non-binding) referendum to be the first country to leave the European Union (see COMMENT: ‘Brexit’ and the UK’s leap into the unknown).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would “get Brexit done”; three years and seven months after the referendum, he will claim that he has, and will delight in seeing through his promise to take Britain out of Europe and take back control.

So that’s it, then.

Or is it?…