Brexit camps emerge: double down or up stakes?

One month on from the new trade agreement, there is now greater clarity into automaker and investor strategies. By Megan Lampinen

   February 2, 2021

After years of negotiation and uncertainty, and then a one year transition period, post-Brexit trading rules kicked in as of 1 January 2021. Despite years to prepare, the deadline came with something of a scramble for a trade deal, resulting in a situation that most agree is less than ideal for the automotive sector. While the eleventh hour Christmas Eve announcement on a final EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) allowed some players to breathe a sigh of relief, it was far from a celebration….

