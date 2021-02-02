Brexit camps emerge: double down or up stakes?

After years of negotiation and uncertainty, and then a one year transition period, post-Brexit trading rules kicked in as of 1 January 2021. Despite years to prepare, the deadline came with something of a scramble for a trade deal, resulting in a situation that most agree is less than ideal for the automotive sector. While the eleventh hour Christmas Eve announcement on a final EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) allowed some players to breathe a sigh of relief, it was far from a celebration….