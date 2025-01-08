Brazilian BYD probe reportedly discovers visa violations

The optics around new energy vehicle (NEV) brand BYD’s potential labour violations in Brazil continue to worsen. According to an 8 January 2025 exclusive by Reuters, the automaker brought over hundreds of Chinese workers on “irregular” visas to build an electric vehicle (EV) factory in Bahia state, citing an unnamed key labour inspector familiar with the matter. The source added that BYD has pledged to comply with local labour laws for the workers who remain in the country.
