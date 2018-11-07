Brainport takes collaborative approach to nurture innovation

Innovation serves as an engine for economic growth, and Eindhoven knows it. As a nation of traders, the Netherlands has long seen the link between technological prowess and export performance. Because of that, the government has prioritised R&D and overseas investment, and support comes in various forms, including favourable tax rates and immigration policies….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference