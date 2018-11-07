Brainport takes collaborative approach to nurture innovation

The beating heart of the Dutch automotive industry is an innovation cluster in Eindhoven featuring some of the biggest names in mobility. Megan Lampinen takes a closer look

   November 7, 2018

Innovation serves as an engine for economic growth, and Eindhoven knows it. As a nation of traders, the Netherlands has long seen the link between technological prowess and export performance. Because of that, the government has prioritised R&D and overseas investment, and support comes in various forms, including favourable tax rates and immigration policies….

