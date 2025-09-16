Bosch to deepen job cuts as €2.5bn cost gap emerges

Bosch plans to ramp up cost reductions and job cuts as it confronts weak global demand, rising input costs and slower adoption of electric and autonomous technologies. The supplier told German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung on 15 September that its Mobility division, which produces fuel injectors and driver-assistance software, is reckoning with a cost gap of about €2.5bn (US$2.96bn) annually.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?