Bosch to deepen job cuts as €2.5bn cost gap emerges

Thousands of jobs have already been cut, and Bosch has warned that further staff reductions will now be unavoidable. By Stewart Burnett

Bosch plans to ramp up cost reductions and job cuts as it confronts weak global demand, rising input costs and slower adoption of electric and autonomous technologies. The supplier told German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung on 15 September that its Mobility division, which produces fuel injectors and driver-assistance software, is reckoning with a cost gap of about €2.5bn (US$2.96bn) annually.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/bosch-to-deepen-job-cuts-as-e2-5bn-cost-gap-emerges/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here