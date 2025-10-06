Bosch future-proofs with propane thermal management for EVs

Regulatory changes in Europe promise to shake up existing automotive thermal management approaches. Today, most electric vehicles (EVs) rely on refrigerants that are environmentally damaging, namely fluorinated greenhouse gases, to cool key components such as the battery, motor and power electronics, as well as cabin temperature. However, the EU is proposing a revamp of the F-Gas regulations, which would prohibit the use of ‘forever chemicals’ and replace them with more sustainable alternatives. For systems suppliers and automakers, it’s time to revamp the way they manage cooling requirements to ensure sustainability without compromising on safety and performance.