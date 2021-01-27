Bosch closely evaluating 5G’s full potential

As the rollout of 5G networks continues, an array of opportunities are emerging both for connected vehicles and the factories in which they are made. Tier 1 suppliers must continue to meet varying customer demands, and not all automakers are on the same page when it comes to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity.
Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) systems, an alternative solution that leverages Wi-Fi, has…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference