Bosch closely evaluating 5G’s full potential

From connected cars to factory machinery, the benefits of 5G are becoming clear. By Freddie Holmes

   January 27, 2021

As the rollout of 5G networks continues, an array of opportunities are emerging both for connected vehicles and the factories in which they are made. Tier 1 suppliers must continue to meet varying customer demands, and not all automakers are on the same page when it comes to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity.

Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) systems, an alternative solution that leverages Wi-Fi, has…

