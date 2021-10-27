Bolt battery recall: what will it take to put out the fire?

General Motors is hoping to set records and make headlines with its electric vehicle (EV) offensive, but not in terms of recalls and battery fires.

The company is pouring billions of dollars into electrification as the industry responds to growing climate concerns and tighter emissions requirements. The Bolt was billed as an affordable, zero-emission car for the masses and will soon by joined by the electric GMC Hummer pick-up and luxury Cadillac Lyriq. With the new Ultium technology underpinning this strategy, GM could be positioned to ride a very profitable EV wave, provided the Bolt battery fires are effectively put out.