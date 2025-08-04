BMW’s Zipse: iX3 to set industry “benchmark”, outpace Tesla

BMW will launch the iX3 in 2026, capable of 800 kilometres of range that CEO Oliver Zipse is ambitiously positing will be “the benchmark of the industry,” significantly exceeding Tesla's Model Y as the German automaker accelerates plans to reclaim ground lost in the luxury EV market. The iX3 will also offer 400-kilowatt charging speeds, allowing approximately 300 km of range to be added in 10 minutes.