BMW’s Gen6 battery demands an ‘all hands on deck’ approach

BMW’s legacy as a maker of high-performance luxury vehicles is inextricably connected to the term ‘Neue Klasse’. In the 1960s, the vehicles under this brand rebooted the firm, saving it from financial turmoil and laying the foundation for its modern-day output. When the automaker revived the brand in May 2021, it was intended as a statement—to reboot itself once more and secure its place in tomorrow’s all-electric luxury segment.