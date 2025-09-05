BMW to supply engines to Mercedes?

As the automotive industry has poured more resources into the development of electric vehicles (EVs) and a new supply chain for motors and batteries, it has subsequently had less time and money for internal combustion engines (ICE). For Mercedes, maintaining its own appropriately-sized engines was becoming increasingly difficult from a financial and engineering perspective. Volumes of its smaller models are also declining, and the company has decided to dispense with A-class, although it has since decided to keep the current model for a year or two longer than originally planned.