BMW sees digital dashboards following consumer trends

As part of the cockpit’s digital transformation, tech giants must be welcomed with open arms. By Freddie Holmes

   January 13, 2020

When it comes to dashboard technology, automakers face a tough choice: spend vast sums on developing their own in-vehicle experience, or accommodate an existing operating system with which consumers are already familiar.

But does branding truly matter when it comes to the human-machine interface (HMI) moving forward, and do consumers care whether the infotainment experience is provided by an automaker or a third-party? As things stand, tech giants look set to play a key role….

Close
Close