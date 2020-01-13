BMW sees digital dashboards following consumer trends

When it comes to dashboard technology, automakers face a tough choice: spend vast sums on developing their own in-vehicle experience, or accommodate an existing operating system with which consumers are already familiar.

But does branding truly matter when it comes to the human-machine interface (HMI) moving forward, and do consumers care whether the infotainment experience is provided by an automaker or a third-party? As things stand, tech giants look set to play a key role….