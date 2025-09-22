BMW plans series production of iX5 Hydrogen for 2028

BMW plans to expand series production of the X5 to five powertrain options from 2028: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell. In a 22 September 2025 press release, the automaker said the latter addition (iX5 Hydrogen) was aimed specifically at promoting development of the fuel's ecosystem and refuelling infrastructure.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?