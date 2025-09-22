BMW plans series production of iX5 Hydrogen for 2028

After years of fuel cell R&D, BMW is pushing ahead with a hydrogen-powered entry for the X5. By Will Girling

BMW plans to expand series production of the X5 to five powertrain options from 2028: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell. In a 22 September 2025 press release, the automaker said the latter addition (iX5 Hydrogen) was aimed specifically at promoting development of the fuel's ecosystem and refuelling infrastructure.

