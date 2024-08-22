BMW overtakes Tesla in July’s EU BEV sales

A reversal is underway in the EU battery electric vehicle (BEV) market. In July 2024, Tesla was knocked off the top spot in new BEV registrations for the first time ever as BMW grabbed the leadership position. According to newly released data from Jato Dynamics, BMW EU-28 sales for the month of July increased by 35% year-on-year to 14,869 units. Meanwhile, Tesla sales have slipped by 16% over the same time period to 14,561 units.