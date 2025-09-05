BMW launches iX3 flagship, first of the Neue Klasse

The first Neue Klasse vehicle will showcase BMW’s new ‘Heart of Joy’ superbrain technology and 400 kW charging capabilities. By Stewart Burnett

BMW has launched the iX3 electric SUV featuring its revolutionary ‘Heart of Joy’ superbrain technology that it claims can process driving decisions 10 times faster than conventional control units. The flagship model represents the first production vehicle from BMW's Neue Klasse programme, introducing a wholly new electronics architecture the automaker has described as a “digital nervous system”.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/bmw-launches-ix3-flagship-first-of-the-neue-klasse/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here