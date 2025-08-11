BMW goes against the grain on tariffs and e-mobility

Like most of its peers, BMW reported a tariff-related substantial profit decline for Q2 2025. But, unlike them, BMW stuck with its start-of-year guidance for profits at roughly the same level as 2024. Chief Executive Oliver Zipse downplayed the significance of tariffs for his company, as it stands to benefit from the elimination of tariffs on its US-built cars imported to the EU.
