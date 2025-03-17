BMW: 2025 margins to remain below target

BMW has reported a 37% fall in group operating profit for 2024, mainly due to weaker sales caused not only by market conditions, particularly in China, but also by a significant impact from the pausing of some deliveries from Q3 onwards, to rectify problems with the Integrated Braking System, supplied by Continental. The group operating margin fell by 3.8 points to 8.1%.
