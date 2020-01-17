Blockchain could help put the autonomous truck on the road

Tighter truck formations mean reduced air resistance, and reduced air resistance means fuel savings: for operators, this is the fundamental appeal of truck platooning, in which autonomous technology allows trucks to follow each other at much closer distances than normal. Developers will often point to other benefits, such as improved safety thanks to fast-reacting self-driving systems, and a subsequent drop in maintenance costs. But day to day, improved fuel efficiency would have to make a dent in the bottom line: failure to provide meaningful cost reductions could mean more companies cool off on the technology, much like Daimler did in 2019.…