BlackBerry’s software ambitions advance with Ivy win

BlackBerry’s shift from smartphone to software takes a sizeable step forward with the first design win for its Ivy cloud-connected software ecosystem. Co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ivy is a middleware piece of software designed to facilitate development of new features by accessing real-time vehicle data.
“One of the fundamental capabilities of the software-defined vehicle comes from the novel use of in-vehicle data, including the ability to process that data at the edge,” says Sarah Tatsis, Senior Vice President for Ivy Platform Development at BlackBerry. “That’s really what Ivy is: a platform for accessing data and doing processing at the edge, in-vehicle and in a flexible way that allows innovation to take hold.”
