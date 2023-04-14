BlackBerry’s software ambitions advance with Ivy win

New foundational software allows OEMs to focus resources on differentiators. Megan Lampinen hears more

BlackBerry’s shift from smartphone to software takes a sizeable step forward with the first design win for its Ivy cloud-connected software ecosystem. Co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ivy is a middleware piece of software designed to facilitate development of new features by accessing real-time vehicle data.

“One of the fundamental capabilities of the software-defined vehicle comes from the novel use of in-vehicle data, including the ability to process that data at the edge,” says Sarah Tatsis, Senior Vice President for Ivy Platform Development at BlackBerry. “That’s really what Ivy is: a platform for accessing data and doing processing at the edge, in-vehicle and in a flexible way that allows innovation to take hold.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here