Bentley: SDV “fundamentally disrupts” OEM modus operandi

Connectivity introduced a step-change in the automotive user experience, opening up numerous new safety and convenience features for drivers. Its evolution has been rapid over the years, migrating from luxury brands to mainstream models. By 2030, McKinsey estimates that 95% of new vehicles will feature some form of connectivity. But this also leaves them vulnerable to some form of hacking. Whether it’s theft of personal data or a physical takeover of the vehicle’s driving functions, connectivity opens the door to cyber crime.