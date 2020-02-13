Battery truck rollout depends on rapid infrastructure development

The automotive industry’s electrification journey over the last decade has not been an easy one. Plagued by issues such as high entry costs and range anxiety, convincing private consumers to go electric has proven quite the hurdle. However, as global concerns over climate change continue to swell, the days of the internal combustion engine (ICE) are numbered. For smaller passenger vehicles, the future is already relatively clear, with electric the obvious leader. Cleaning up the trucking sector, which has a much higher power density requirement, is trickier.

