Battery swapping momentum goes global

After seven years of operating in stealth mode, Ample’s public journey began with Uber in January 2021 when the battery swapping developer signed up as a partner on the ride-sharing giant’s Global Electrification Strategy. This tie-up gave Ample a core market to begin distributing its swapping station technology in key locations across the US. Thus far, the company says, its progress in this market has been a “huge success” but Ample has clear ambitions beyond North America’s shores.