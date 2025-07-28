Battery startup Lyten raises US$200m for Northvolt purchases

Lithium-sulfur battery startup Lyten has secured US$200m from existing investors to fund the acquisition of bankrupt manufacturer Northvolt's assets, including intellectual property and a Polish assembly plant. The small Californian company is pivoting away from US electric vehicle markets towards European stationary storage and military drone applications.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?