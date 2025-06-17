Battery separator tech proactively tackles fire risk

Battery fires in electric vehicles (EVs) are incredibly dangerous, burning much longer and much hotter than fires in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. So far incidents have been rare; data from the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency suggests that EVs are 20 times less likely to catch fire than ICE vehicles. But the number of EVs on the world’s roads is poised to grow exponentially—the International Energy Agency expects 250 million by 2030, up from 40 million today. Inevitably, the number of EV fires will also increase, unless there’s a step change in battery safety.