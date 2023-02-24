Battery firm strives for easier recyclability in cells

Incentivising the recycling and repurposing of electric vehicle (EV) cells is essential for the transition to a low carbon automotive industry. That’s the message from the World Bank Group in the 2020 report Minerals for Climate Action: The Mineral Intensity of the Clean Energy Transition. This is only becoming more important as EV sales continue to grow. The share of total new electric car registrations in Europe, for example, increased from 10.7% to 17.8% in the period 2020 to 2021, according to the European Environment Agency. This was nearly 1.729 billion registrations in 2021, compared to 1.061 billion in 2020.