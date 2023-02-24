Battery firm strives for easier recyclability in cells

Incentivising the recycling and repurposing of electric vehicle (EV) cells is essential for the transition to a low carbon automotive industry. That’s the message from the World Bank Group in the 2020 report Minerals for Climate Action: The Mineral Intensity of the Clean Energy Transition. This is only becoming more important as EV sales continue to grow. The share of total new electric car registrations in Europe, for example, increased from 10.7% to 17.8% in the period 2020 to 2021, according to the European Environment Agency. This was nearly 1.729 billion registrations in 2021, compared to 1.061 billion in 2020.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us