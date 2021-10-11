Battery business models beyond the EV: more questions than answers

Notable advancements are emerging in recycling and repurposing electric vehicle batteries, but is there a solid business case? By Megan Lampinen

Electric vehicle (EV) uptake is gaining momentum and some forecasts expect EVs to account for half of all new cars sold by 2030. That would mean millions of EVs every year arriving on the road, and each one carrying a battery full of finite, precious metals. With pressure on the automotive industry to decarbonise, the quest is on to prevent these batteries from ending up as waste and embrace a more sustainable approach, from second-life applications to more effective recycling methods.

“We are only just beginning to consider what we should do with EVs going forward, because so much precious metal is used in producing their batteries,” says Arturs Smilkstins, Managing Director at Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here