Baidu robotaxi crash reignites China AV/ADAS concerns

The Baidu incident adds to a pattern of high-profile incidents in China, including a Pony.ai fire and a deadly Xiaomi crash earlier in 2025. By Stewart Burnett

A Baidu Apollo Go autonomous taxi has crashed into a construction pit while carrying a passenger in Chongqing, marking the latest self-driving incident to go viral across Chinese social media platforms. While the passenger escaped injury and was rescued by bystanders using a ladder, the incident has reignited local concerns about autonomous vehicle safety protocols and hazard detection capabilities.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/baidu-robotaxi-crash-reignites-china-av-adas-concerns/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here