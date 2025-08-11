Baidu robotaxi crash reignites China AV/ADAS concerns

A Baidu Apollo Go autonomous taxi has crashed into a construction pit while carrying a passenger in Chongqing, marking the latest self-driving incident to go viral across Chinese social media platforms. While the passenger escaped injury and was rescued by bystanders using a ladder, the incident has reignited local concerns about autonomous vehicle safety protocols and hazard detection capabilities.
