Baidu eyes Australia, SE Asia after Apollo Go turns profitable

Per-vehicle profitability improves the business case for Apollo Go’s overseas expansion plans. By Stewart Burnett 

Chinese tech giant Baidu has confirmed that it is in talks with Australian and Southeast Asian governments about potential overseas launches for its Apollo Go robotaxi service. Halton Niu, General Manager for Apollo Go’s international operations, told reporters during a Dubai event that reaching per-vehicle profitability in several Chinese cities has marked a turning point that underpins the company’s global ambitions.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/baidu-eyes-australia-se-asia-after-apollo-go-turns-profitable/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here