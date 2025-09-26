Baidu eyes Australia, SE Asia after Apollo Go turns profitable

Chinese tech giant Baidu has confirmed that it is in talks with Australian and Southeast Asian governments about potential overseas launches for its Apollo Go robotaxi service. Halton Niu, General Manager for Apollo Go’s international operations, told reporters during a Dubai event that reaching per-vehicle profitability in several Chinese cities has marked a turning point that underpins the company’s global ambitions.
