Back to school: will education ease driverless fears?

Supporters of autonomous vehicles (AVs) hail them as a solution to many of today’s urban mobility problems, but the shift to a driverless future involves a leap of faith that not everyone is willing to take. At least not yet. In its latest Mobility Confidence Index for AVs, J.D. Power found that only 14% of US respondents who drive a personal vehicle would feel comfortable riding in a self-driving car. The figure is slightly higher (22%) among those who take public transportation but is still notably low.