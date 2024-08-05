AW registrations datablast: key highlights

The registration tables show considerable change, and more is coming, particularly from the Chinese. By Ian Henry

This is a companion article to the recent feature on the AW production Datablast. This focuses on passenger car registrations by region, country and major vehicle group. Future commentaries will cover more detailed regional and company specific insights.

Global passenger car (PC) registrations in 2023 totalled just under 73.1 million in 2023, with nearly 75.3 million projected for 2024, an anticipated rise of just over 3%. Demand is still recovering post-COVID and the supply chain disruptions of recent years. There is widely believed to be significant pent-up demand and, although this is not being reflected in EV sales, which have slowed, in general sales of ICE and hybrid powered vehicles are growing.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here