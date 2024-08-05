AW registrations datablast: key highlights

This is a companion article to the recent feature on the AW production Datablast. This focuses on passenger car registrations by region, country and major vehicle group. Future commentaries will cover more detailed regional and company specific insights.

Global passenger car (PC) registrations in 2023 totalled just under 73.1 million in 2023, with nearly 75.3 million projected for 2024, an anticipated rise of just over 3%. Demand is still recovering post-COVID and the supply chain disruptions of recent years. There is widely believed to be significant pent-up demand and, although this is not being reflected in EV sales, which have slowed, in general sales of ICE and hybrid powered vehicles are growing.