AV developers are playing a long game

For all the excitement prompted by autonomous vehicle (AV) development, the automotive industry is still some distance away from mass deployment.

Although self-driving vehicles are being piloted in a number of areas, particularly in the US, it is likely to be some time before consumers can buy a vehicle fitted with Level 4 autonomous technology. In part that’s because the technology itself is proving hard to master, according to Sam Abuelsamid, Principal Analyst E-Mobility at Guidehouse Insights.