Autopilot crash highlights need for ADAS regulation—and the challenges involved

In February 2020, following nearly two years of investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined a probable cause for the 2018 California Tesla Model X crash, in which driver Walter Huang was killed when his Autopilot-enabled vehicle steered into a concrete barrier. Driver distraction was listed among the contributing factors: records suggest that Huang, a keen gamer and game developer, was very likely playing a game on his smartphone at the time of the incident….