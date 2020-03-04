Autonomous vehicle manufacturers need to meet new levels of reliability

Automakers have vast quantities of data, enabling them to create a safe, autonomous future with assumed reliability, writes Michael Schuldenfrei

   March 4, 2020

As the industry enters a new decade, insiders and observers forecast groundbreaking advances in automotive technology. But while the 2020s are set to see no shortage of automotive technology milestones, even current models are equipped with a suite of advanced services supported by hundreds of millions of lines of code and complex components.  …

