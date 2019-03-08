Autonomous trials prompt a rethink for all aspects of the vehicle

The average passenger vehicle is made of some 30,000 components, many of which are already the subject of intense scrutiny: could this material be lighter? Can its cost be brought down without compromising safety? Is it necessary in the first place? Burgeoning autonomy means these questions are more relevant than ever, as autonomous vehicles (AV) render some redundant, and at the same time create new requirements. Every aspect of the vehicle must be reconsidered, and some of the consequences are becoming clear to manufacturers….