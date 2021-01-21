Autonomous shuttles are gaining worldwide momentum

It is not unusual at this time of year to see autonomous shuttles in the news: the vehicles have become something of a mainstay at CES, with recent editions bringing concepts and demonstrations from the likes of Bosch and ZF, as well as real-life services on the streets of Las Vegas from shuttle developer Navya and public transport giant Keolis. COVID-19 meant there was no on-site action in Nevada this year, but on the other side of the planet, Navya and Keolis continue to put future mobility solutions into practice….