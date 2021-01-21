Autonomous shuttles are gaining worldwide momentum

The Navya-Keolis partnership continues to put self-driving shuttles on the road. A combination of tech expertise and public transport experience means that some services are now active. By Xavier Boucherat

   January 21, 2021

It is not unusual at this time of year to see autonomous shuttles in the news: the vehicles have become something of a mainstay at CES, with recent editions bringing concepts and demonstrations from the likes of Bosch and ZF, as well as real-life services on the streets of Las Vegas from shuttle developer Navya and public transport giant Keolis. COVID-19 meant there was no on-site action in Nevada this year, but on the other side of the planet, Navya and Keolis continue to put future mobility solutions into practice….

