Lucid delivers first AV prototype to Nuro as AV plans progress

Lucid has delivered the first prototype autonomous Gravity SUV to self-driving specialist Nuro, marking the start of a programme with Uber to deploy 20,000 self-driving ride-hailing vehicles in the US over the next six years. The vehicle, built at Lucid’s Casa Grande, Arizona plant, was transported to the automaker’s California headquarters for retrofitting with sensors and other hardware before heading to Nuro’s Santa Clara facility for software integration and testing.